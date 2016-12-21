Local group launches Google community

The Wichita-based e2e Accelerator is launching Startup Grind, where local entrepreneurs, innovators, educators and investors can share personal stories and lessons with budding entrepreneurs about what they did to build a company.
Part of Google’s virtual community for entrepreneurs, Startup Grind Wichita will host monthly gatherings. The first will be 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Lux. It will feature Jeff Turner, former CEO of Spirit AeroSystems and current partner of TNW Group, an investment group that invests in companies owned and based in the Wichita area.
More than 200 cities worldwide currently host the monthly Startup Grind gatherings. The idea is to inspire, education and connect entrepreneurs with successful leaders in their community.
Intrust Bank is the inaugural sponsor with food provided by Carlos O’Kelly’s Inspired Mex. Tickets are $10. For more information, go to www.startupgrind.com/Wichita.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
