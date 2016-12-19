Business notebook (Dec. 22, 2016)

Recognized
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb, has been honored by the National Funeral Directors Association with the 2016 Pursuit of Excellence Award.
Charity
Eleven grants raised from the Spirit AeroSystems Charity Golf Classic will contribute $195,000 to nonprofit organizations in Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Most of the grant recipients are in Wichita, including: Kansas Food Bank; KS Hispanic Education and Development Foundation; Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland; Real Men, Real Heroes; Sedgwick County Zoo; Wichita Chapter of the Links Beautillion Scholarship Program; Rainbows United; Salvation Army; and Special Olympics Kansas.
Wichita-based marketing agency Greteman Group donated more than $100,000 in-kind creative services in 2016 to organizations including Botanica, the Wichita Gardens; Mark Arts; Wichita Art Museum Art & Book Fair; and Kansas Spay Neuter.
The Wichita Independent Business Association presented the Greater Wichita Ministerial League with a $5,000 scholarship for its Hope scholarship fund.
Capitol Federal awarded the Quivira Council of Boy Scouts of America $1,000 through its Grand Giving contest. The council was selected to receive the award by Wichitan John Davis.
More than 20 Spirit AeroSystems volunteers shopped with cash donations for about 200 families through the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com.
