People You Should Know (Dec. 15)

Accounting
Blake Krier and Stephanie Roths have been promoted from supervising associate to supervisor in the assurance department at Allen, Gibbs & Houlik.
Mitchell Allen and Sam Martin have been promoted from senior associate to supervising associate at AGH.
Business
Wichita Airgroup Express has hired Alex Umberger as senior operations manager and Morrie Unruh as a logistics analyst.
Construction
Breanne Messman and Hilary Allen have joined Perfection Builders-Summit Properties as community specialists.
Health Care
Belinda Venters has joined the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita as associate director of public affairs.
Insurance
Nelly Santibanez, a quality assurance administrator with ICI, has earned her mini-MBA certificate from the Center for Management Development at Wichita State University.
Law
Vincent Burnett, Kelly Donley, Edward Keeley and Scott Sanders, attorneys with McDonald Tinker PA, have been selected to the 2016 Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers list. Jennifer Hill and Dallas Rakestraw, also attorneys with McDonald Tinker, have been selected to the 2016 Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.
Nonprofits
KANSEL, a nonprofit that promotes adult education, has announced four new members of its board of directors: Molly Edwards, Delta Dental of Kansas; Matthew Allred, Rose Hill Bank; Shane Rosson, Triplett, Woolf & Garretson, and Kimberly Howard, United Teachers of Wichita.
The Kansas Society for Children With Challenges has elected the following to three-year terms on its board: Dana Brewer, Frank Carson III, Bill Edison, John Floyd, Molly McVicker, Kathy Melhorn and Jan Randle. It also elected the following as officers for one-year terms: Charlie Chandler, president; Jan Randle, vice president; Frank Carson III, treasurer, and Steve Woods, secretary.
Ron Reese, superintendent at MacDonald Golf Course in Wichita, was re-elected to the board of directors of the Kansas Turfgrass Foundation at its recent annual meeting in Topeka.
Organizations
William Graves has joined Visit Wichita as its data analyst.
Real Estate
Lori Sheen has joined the West Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as a residential sales associate.
Amanda Serrioz has joined the East Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as a residential sales associate.
Comments