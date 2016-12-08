City poised to award Delano, College Hill contracts worth $65 million

A committee has named a Kansas City firm as frontrunner to develop a more than $40 million project in Delano.
The committee also chose a local group’s more than $25 million project for a site in the southwest corner of College Hill.
City officials are withholding details about the projects, saying more will be released Friday with the agenda for the Wichita City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The council must approve the projects because they sit on city-owned land. City officials said both projects will have a mix of uses.
The Delano project, from EPC Real Estate of Kansas City, will have apartments, a hotel and retail/office space on the bottom floor. The four-story building will sit on city-owned land north of Douglas and Sycamore.
The College Hill project, from Wichita-based Uptown Landing, will be 180 apartments, plus 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail on East Douglas.
If the council approves, and a final contract is negotiated, the developers would likely break ground in the summer and be done in 2019.
Dan Voorhis
