KETCH names new president, CEO

The board of directors for the Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped has announced that a new president and CEO will lead the organization beginning in the spring.
Sheila Brown, chief financial officer for the organization, will succeed Ron Pasmore when he retires in April, according to a news release.
Pasmore has been the president and CEO of KETCH since 1997. Brown, appointed by the board, will be the organization’s seventh chief executive since the agency incorporated in 1964, the release said.
“I am very pleased that the board has chosen Sheila,” said Pasmore. “She is very dedicated to KETCH’s mission and well prepared to provide its leadership.”
Brown has been with the organization for nine years. Her role as chief financial officer was to provide oversight of the accounting, manufacturing and information technology departments.
KETCH is a Wichita-based nonprofit organization that provides services to more than 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities annually.
