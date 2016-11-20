Business

November 20, 2016 8:37 AM

Sabra recalls some hummus products

By Julie Mah

The maker of a popular hummus is voluntarily recalling some of its products over listeria concerns.

Sabra Dipping Co. is recalling certain hummus items made before Nov. 8, according to its website.

Listeria was identified at its manufacturing facility but not in tested finished product, the company said. The products were distributed to retail outlets, including food service accounts and supermarkets, in the U.S. and Canada, Sabra said in its recall notice.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers with any product with a “Best Before” date up through Jan. 23, 2017, are urged to discard it, Sabra said.

For more information, call Sabra at 866-265-6761 or go to http://www.sabrahummusrecall.com/. A full list of recalled items is on the company’s website.

