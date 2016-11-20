‘Shark Tank’ star to hear local entrepreneurs’ pitches

0:35 White Barn debuts at Bradley Fair and Bath and Body Works reopens Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

2:02 Adoption completes emotional year-long journey

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

6:18 Bill Snyder on K-State win over Baylor