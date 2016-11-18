Hutch Chamber CEO takes Sioux Falls assignment

Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Ball is resigning, the group said Friday.
Ball, who has been the Hutchinson Chamber’s top executive for four years, has been hired by the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Area Chamber of Commerce as its president and CEO.
Ball’s last day will be Jan. 17. He’s expected to join the 2,200-member Sioux Falls Chamber on Feb. 1.
“The Chamber’s board leadership will work quickly to identify potential candidates for Jason’s successor,” Rick Staab, 2016 Hutchinson Chamber board chair, said in a news release.
