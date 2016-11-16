Builders Inc. buys Mark Arts building on East Central

Builders Inc. has purchased the Mark Arts building on East Central, according to a news release Wednesday.
The building, the former Wichita Center for the Arts, is at 9112 E. Central. Mark Arts is currently building a $20 million educational arts center at 13th Street and Rock Road that is expected to open in January 2018.
Mark Arts will be allowed to occupy the building on East Central until Jan. 31, 2018. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Tom Johnson and Steve Martens of NAI Martens handled the sale for the Mark Arts Board of Trustees.
“It’s a win-win for us,” Katy Dorrah, Mark Arts’ executive director, said in a news release. “We are able to use the proceeds from this sale to help fund our new center while continuing to host national exhibitions and offer art classes to students of all ages without interruption through December 2017.”
Comments