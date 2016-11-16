People You Should Know (Nov. 17)

Architecture
Rianne McDonald has joined Shelden Architecture as an interior designer. Ginger Coyle has joined the firm as an administrative assistant.
Aviation
John Owen has joined Executive AirShare as chief financial officer.
Business
R.D. Henry & Co., formerly Custom Cupboards Inc., has made these personnel changes:
Nick Davis has been named finish division manager.
LouNel Eidemiller has been hired as production manager.
Jessica Rein has been appointed interim customer service manager.
Kevin Woolard is the new service manager at Trinity Sales & Rentals.
Construction
Brad Ragland has been named service manager at Greenway Electric.
Education
Walter Berry and Lyndon Wells will co-chair the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce’s new Education Policy Task Force. The task force will include members from the Chamber’s Government Relations Committee and from the Greater Wichita Partnership’s Business & Education Alliance.
Government
Bonny Patrick, senior application manager with Sedgwick County Information Technology Services, has received her Master Certificate in Project Management from Wichita State University’s Center for Management Development.
Health Care
Patrick Tuttle is the new chief operating officer at Delta Dental of Kansas.
Hotels
Lodging Magazine has named Jack DeBoer, owner of WaterWalk Hotel Apartments, as one of 50 hotel innovators for 2016.
Law
Dan Monnat and Sal Intagliata have been selected to Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers’ “Top 100” lawyers in Kansas and Missouri. Monnat, president of Monnat & Spurrier, Chartered, was honored for the 11th time; Intagliata was honored for the third consecutive year.
Organizations
Ashley Scheideman is the new executive director for the Youth Entrepreneurs Central Region. She began her duties Nov. 1.
Eddie Fahnestock has been hired as partnerships director for the National Baseball Congress.
The Wichita Independent Business Association has hired Angela Miller as director of membership development.
Real Estate
Queesa Kiser, Aimee McCaffree and Jennifer Burr have joined Keller Williams’ Signature Partners Market Center at the Wichita Waterfront as residential real estate sales associates.
Comments