Charity names new executive director in time for Operation Holiday

Inter-Faith Ministries on Monday announced that interim executive director Garland Egerton was named to the post on a permanent basis, effective immediately.
Inter-Faith Ministries provides programs and services to more than 15,000 people struggling with homelessness, poverty and hunger each year. More than 1,200 people stay in its three homeless facilities each year. It also operates 105 low-cost apartment units and a summer lunch program for youth.
The group also runs Operation Holiday which provides food, blankets, pet food, toys, coats, and Dillons gift cards during December for more than 12,000 children and adults in need.
