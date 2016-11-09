People You Should Know (Nov. 9, 2016)

1:18 VIDEO: Wichita tech company SNT seeing rapid growth Pause

0:55 SNT Media expanding ICT workforce

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

0:43 Third Wichita-area uBreakiFix store to open

5:12 Marshall talks Shocker win in exhibition opener

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

5:19 Wichita police discuss shooting on Terrace, fatal accident on Lincoln