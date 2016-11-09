People You Should Know (Nov. 9, 2016)

Accounting
Tumaini Kasilima has joined the firm of Kirkpatrick, Sprecker & Company as a staff accountant.
Architecture
Charles Hamel has joined Wichita-based GLMV Architecture as a senior architect in the company’s Houston office.
Banking
Nick Forss is the new senior vice president, small business banking sales leader for Sunflower Bank. He will oversee small business banking across all markets, but will primarily in Denver.
Business
RedGuard has promoted Shane Gerber to senior financial analyst. Gerber has been a financial analyst for the company since 2014.
RedGuard has promoted Richard Oliver to facilities manager.
Financial
Keeley Bowhay has joined Mid American Credit Union as a Member Services Representative 1. Misty Ward and Jesus Martinez-Rascon have both joined the company as Member Services Representative 2.
Law
Attorneys Cody Branham and Kyle Craig have joined the Law Offices of Morris Laing as associates.
Ross Hollander and Stephen Joseph, attorneys at Joseph, Hollander & Craft, have been named Super Lawyers by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers 2016.
Michelle Moe Witte, also of Joseph, Hollander & Craft, was listed as a Rising Star by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers 2016.
Nonprofits
LeAnne Miller has been chosen as chief executive of the Make-A-Wish Foundation by the group’s board of directors. She will begin her new role on Monday.
Organizations
Kresta Dundas has been promoted from manager of membership development to director of membership development at the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce. She joined the Chamber in July 2012.
Jaime Dupy has been promoted from manager of investor relations to director of investor relations at the Chamber. Dupy also joined the Chamber in 2012.
Real Estate
Kameron Werts, Tiffany Mekkaoui and
Toni Hagan have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty as sales associates.
Linda Nugent of Berskshire Hathaway Homeservices Penfed Realty has obtained her associate broker's license.
Restaurants
McDonald’s owner/operator Bob Lane was awarded the Gerry Newman McTLC Award of Excellence for his ongoing philanthropic support of youth programs across the state of Kansas. The award was from Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Comments