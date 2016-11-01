Phil Ruffin to receive real estate award from Wichita State

Wichita native Phil Ruffin has been named the 2016 recipient of the Kansas CCIM Chapter/Wichita State University’s Center for Real Estate Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a news release Tuesday from WSU.
The honor, to be given at a Dec. 15 luncheon at WSU, is awarded annually to someone who has made a significant contribution to the commercial real estate and/or development industry in Wichita over a long period of time. To attend, call the Realtors of South Central Kansas office at 316-263-3167.
Ruffin is best known for buying and owning casinos in Las Vegas. He also owns12 hotels in Kansas, Maryland, California, Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama, as well as a 16-acre island named Crystal Cay in Nassau, Bahamas, and 12,000 acres in Belize.
He also owns or has owned a Wichita manufacturing company, a dairy, a bank and more than four million square feet of commercial real estate, including the former Bank of America building in downtown Wichita.
Ruffin is the 12th recipient of the award. Previous recipients include Colby Sandlian (2005), Jack Hunt (2006), George Ablah (2007), Jack DeBoer (2008), Nestor and Michael Weigand (2009), Steve Clark (2010), Herb Krumsick (2011), David Burk (2012), Rod Stewart (2013), Don Slawson (2014) and Darrell Leason (2015).
