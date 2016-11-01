Spirit AeroSystems sees revenue climb higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings reported revenue of $1.71 billion in the third quarter, up 7 percent from the same quarter of 2015, but its net income of $145 million was down 54 percent.
For the first nine months, revenues were up 4 percent to $5.22 billion, while net income was down 44 percent, to $362 million.
During the third quarter, Spirit purchased 7.4 million shares for $332 million, and announced a new share repurchase program of $600 million and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
In the quarter, Spirit marked its delivery to Boeing of key components for the 500th 787 Dreamliner. Spirit builds the fully integrated forward fuselage, engine pylons, and fixed and moveable leading edges to Boeing.
“We are extremely proud of our collaboration with Boeing and the work we do together to build the 787, the fastest twin-aisle airplane to reach this key milestone,” said Spirit president and CEO Tom Gentile, in a statement.
