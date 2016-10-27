Business

October 27, 2016 10:35 AM

Greater Wichita Partnership names talent specialist

By Dan Voorhis

The Greater Wichita Partnership has named Léah Sakr Lavender as talent specialist, responsible for coordinating efforts to advance the community’s workforce development plans.

Many area companies have said they have had difficulty in attracting the right people to fill critical spots. Lavender will work with those companies to market the area to potential future employees.

She has lived in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Spain and the United States, working in both corporate and education positions. Most recently, she was an academic coach and mentor with previous roles as a human resources manager, media analyst and high school teacher.

Lavender has a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the University of New South Wales in Sydney and a master’s degree in teaching at the University of Sydney. She is fluent in English, French, Arabic and Spanish.

