Region sees rebound in manufacturing

Manufacturing in the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank district rose for the second month in a row in its October survey.
The increase came from continued strength in metals, machinery, and chemical production, according to the bank. Producers’ expectations for more growth also increased.
The region’s manufacturers have been plagued for more than a year by a sharp drop in oil and gas drilling, a drop in demand for agricultural machinery, a drop in exports caused by a higher dollar, as well as higher labor costs.
The district includes Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.
