People You Should Know (Oct. 27)

Accounting
Ben Schirer has been promoted from senior accounting associate to assistant controller for Allen, Gibbs & Houlik. Schirer joined AGH in 2004.
Banking
Keith Hughes, chief executive of First National Bank of Hutchinson, has been selected to serve on the American Bankers Association’s Community Bankers Council.
Education
Shelly Coleman-Martins has been promoted to associate vice president of Strategic Communications and chief marketing officer at Wichita State University. Coleman-Martins joined WSU in February as executive director of university marketing.
Hotels
Steve Martens, president of Hospitality Management LLC and The Martens Companies, was named Developer of the Year by Best Western Hotels & Resorts during the chain’s recent convention in Phoenix. The award was created this year to honor developers whose new properties deliver superior quality in interior and exterior design, function and guest amenities.
Organizations
Kathy Melhorn, a clinical professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, is the Civitan Club of Wichita’s Citizen of the Year. John Rodda received the club’s Civitan of the Year Award, and the Valley Center Liquor and Smoke Shop was honored for its participation in the club’s Candy Box Project during the club’s 95th annual awards ceremony.
The organization also installed its new officers for 2016-17: Larry White, president; the Rev. Bill Ester, president-elect; Janet Elliott, secretary; Harold Connell, treasurer; Chris Wahl, sergeant at arms; and Vicki Jameison, chaplain.
The North Wichita Optimist Club’s officers for 2016-17 year are: Steve Brown, president; Jane George, vice president; Donna Kozera, secretary; Gaye Erwin, treasurer; and Clark Owens, Muriel Walpole, Don Kirkland and Charles Mansfield, directors.
Real estate
Halle Harper, Thilani Cooray and Joy Amore-Bishop have joined the East Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as residential sales associates.
Keith Zwickl has joined the Hutchinson Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as a residential sales associate.
Transportation
James Starr, a driver with Groendyke Transport, is a finalist for the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team. The team, created by the American Trucking Association in 1986, works as industry ambassadors to educate the public on highway safety and the trucking industry’s important role in the economy.
