American Royal heads west to pursue $160 million complex in Wyandotte County

After 117 years in Kansas City, Mo., the American Royal wants to steer west into Wyandotte County where Kansas would help fund up to half of a new, $160 million complex near the Village West shopping district.
American Royal board members will join state and local officials, plus business leaders on Tuesday afternoon to announce the American Royal’s plans for a new complex for the agricultural trade group in western Wyandotte County.
The $160 million project would consist of an arena that the American Royal hopes will be larger than the 3,000-seat Hale Arena in the West Bottoms, an agricultural education center and livestock and equine exhibition space. The idea earlier this year about including a hockey arena was not discussed in the latest plans.
“We will have a complex similar in design but it will be a very purpose-built complex for agriculture education and events,” said Angie Stanland, a Cerner executive who earlier this year became chair of the American Royal board of directors. “And we are very excited to say that it will also house a specifically designed agriculture education center of which we don’t have in the West Bottoms.”
The American Royal got its start in 1899 under a tent in the Kansas City Stockyards on the Missouri side of the West Bottoms. For decades, the institution stood as a symbol of Kansas City’s agricultural heritage. As Kansas City’s economy diversified over the years, the American Royal became better known locally for the massive World Series of Barbecue. That event’s debut this week at the Kansas Speedway seemed to presage where the American Royal wanted to go.
“In Kansas City, obviously known for the barbecue because it’s our largest fundraiser,” Stanland said. “But across the country, youth exhibitors know the American Royal for hosting the livestock competition and for our equestrian events. It’s an honor for a contestant to make it to the American Royal.”
If it all comes to fruition, it would be both the realization of a long-term goal for Gov. Sam Brownback, who is said to be personally interested in the idea of the American Royal boosting Kansas’ image as an agriculture center, as well as the end of a long and at times tense standoff between the American Royal and Kansas City, Mo.
“Bringing the American Royal to Kansas is something we’ve worked on for a very long time,” said Eileen Hawley, press secretary for Brownback.
It won’t be a big catch for Kansas in terms of jobs — the American Royal has 14 full-time employees — but it does carry weight in agricultural prestige.
To help bring the American Royal over, Hawley said the state would authorize up to $80 million in sales tax revenue (STAR) bonds, a powerful inducement that redirects local and state sales taxes generated by a project to pay for development costs.
STAR bonds were first used in Wyandotte County for the Kansas Speedway and have been subsequently leveraged for other big-ticket projects in western Wyandotte County, including Children’s Mercy Park and Village West. The American Royal may be a continuation of that legacy if the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., passes a measure to create a STAR bond district.
American Royal leaders lauded the plans for an agricultural education center within the proposed complex. They think it can grow the organization’s reputation as a place for youngsters to learn how the industry works.
Lynn Parman, president and chief executive of the American Royal since November 2015, said 5,600 elementary schoolchildren came to the West Bottoms in September for the American Royal’s School Tours program.
“They learned about agriculture, they learned about where their food comes from,” Parman said. “Many of them saw animals for the first time.”
The American Royal would like to expand these programs, but things were too cramped in the West Bottoms.
“We’ve loved it down here for all this time, but I’ll tell you, we’re just out of room,” said Charlie Tetrick, an executive with Walz Tetrick Advertising and American Royal director.
American Royal officials said Kansas approached the organization as it grappled with Kansas City leaders over the redevelopment of the American Royal Complex in the West Bottoms.
“It’s not a contentious thing,” Tetrick said of the American Royal’s decision to leave. “It’s going to be easy to be misconstrued that way.”
But things did get tense during 2014 when the American Royal pursued its vision of a $50 million, 5,000-seat arena that would replace the aging Kemper Arena, plus improvements to the American Royal Complex.
The American Royal’s plans sought significant public subsidies. One proposal asked City Hall for $30 million, plus a $1 million annual subsidy for 30 years.
That proved to be a lofty request for City Hall, which also considered a competing plan by the Foutch Brothers development company to convert Kemper Arena into a recreational sports facility for far less direct public subsidy.
At one point in 2014, lifetime American Royal governor and Cerner chief executive Neal Patterson said in a speech that he and UMB Financial Corp. CEO Mariner Kemper would demolish Kemper Arena at their own $5 million expense if the city would agree to its subsidy request. Kemper called the tradeoff “our last offer to get the positive results for the city.”
The American Royal also threatened to sue the Foutch Brothers for interfering with its lease with the city. Foutch Brothers temporarily backed off, but now have jumped back on their plans to make Kemper Arena, renamed Mosaic Arena, into a recreational sports complex.
The American Royal has a lease with Kansas City that runs until 2045. Stanland said they plan to honor that lease and said the American Royal continues to have a partnership with Kansas City.
The American Royal eventually stopped pursuing a new plan in the West Bottoms. They said the public debate over their request was not healthy for the organization’s image, and began looking at sites in Wyandotte and Clay counties.
“We realize that history,” Stanland said. “But we also realize there’s value in strong partnership.”
The American Royal would not acknowledge a specific location for its proposed new complex in Wyandotte County, except to say that it would be in proximity to the Village West shopping district. But the proposal does appear keen on landing at undeveloped space bounded by 110th Street to the east, 118th street to the west, State Avenue to the south and Parallel Parkway to the north.
The Unified Board of Commissioners of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan. is expected to take up the American Royal issue at its next meeting Thursday. Then, it would vote on holding a public hearing to create a STAR bond district for the complex. After making its way through a Unified Government committee the next month, the full commission could offer a final vote on the matter in December.
