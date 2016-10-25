Gov. Brownback to make announcement this afternoon about future of American Royal

Gov. Sam Brownback’s office said Tuesday morning he will be at the Kansas Speedway this afternoon to make an announcement about the future of the American Royal.
In a press release, the governor’s office said American Royal leadership, staff and board members were expected to join Brownback for a 2 p.m. announcement.
Previous stories by The Star and other media described how Brownback had courted the American Royal for a possible relocation to Wyandotte County.
That courtship occurred as the American Royal in 2014 could not come to an agreement with Kansas City, Mo., leaders about how to upgrade the American Royal Complex in the West Bottoms and build a new arena for the the agricultural organization’s livestock and equestrian events. Both of those proposals sought considerable public subsidies from Kansas City.
Brownback’s pursuit of the American Royal, and the use of sales tax revenue (STAR) bonds in order to facilitate a move, led to an imbroglio with the Republican-dominated Kansas Senate, which had crafted a budget provision that restricted the use of the powerful inducement in Wyandotte County. Senate leaders worried that the project lacked oversight.
Brownback vetoed that provision during the last legislative session. The Kansas Senate rounded up enough votes to override Brownback’s veto, but the Kansas House did not follow along.
