Website ranks Wichita State among safest college campuses

A college ranking website said Wichita State University is among the safest campuses in the country.
Wichita State ranked 16th and Kansas State University ranked 31st by CollegeChoice in the survey.
The site factors in the past three years of reported: Theft, assault, arson, and other offenses; hate crimes; crimes against women such as domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault; and fires.
It also includes the last five years of drug and alcohol incidents on campus.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments