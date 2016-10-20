Equity Bank has two acquisitions in the works

The Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank has received regulatory approval for acquisition of an Arkansas-based bank, and said it plans to acquire another bank, this one based in Kansas.
Equity Bancshares said regulators approved its acquisition of $495-million-asset Community First Bancshares in Harrison, Ark., which allows Equity to close on the deal that will add five branches on Nov. 10.
Equity also announced plans to acquire Hoxie-based Prairie State Bancshares, the holding company of State Bank, which has $149 million in assets and three branches in Hoxie, Grinnell and Quinter.
Equity expects its assets to be $2.2 billion with 37 branches in Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri once the Community First and Prairie State deals are completed.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments