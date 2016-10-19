People You Should Know

Accounting
Elena Borjas has been promoted from supervising associate to manager in Allen, Gibbs & Houlik’s assurance department.
Banking
Katherine Davidson has been promoted to private banking assistant at CrossFirst Bank.
Brijette French has joined CrossFirst Bank as a relationship banker.
Business
Chris Priddy has joined Wichita-based RedGuard as director of sales, Gulf Coast Region.
Scott and Lesley Cochran, owners of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Wichita, recently received the Top Gun award from the Mr. Rooter Plumbing corporate office. The Top Gun recipients represent the top 10 percent of Mr. Rooter Plumbing owners across North America.
Education
Connor Siler has joined Garten's Music & the Wichita Music Academy as a piano, cello and percussion teacher.
Financial
Lori Richardson, a senior paraplanner with Stoutheart Financial Group – a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services – recently obtained her Certified Financial Planner certification.
Larry Damm, Skyward Credit Union, and Garth Strand, Heartland Credit Union, were honored with the Heartland Credit Union Association’s Professional of the Year award during the group’s recent convention and annual meeting in Wichita. Both Damm and Strand recently retired.
Mid American Credit Union has announced three new hires: Rose Galindo, Member Services Representative 2; Mireya Treto, Member Services Representative 1, and Alexandra Mattoon, scanning clerk.
Government
Kelly Bergeron has joined the City of Newton as director of community planning and development.
Health Care
Brett Kappelmann, doctor of pharmacy at Cooper Drug Store in Augusta, was awarded the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations Excellence in Innovation Award and the Medication Therapy Management Champion Award during the recent 136th Kansas Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Wichita.
Insurance
Robert Cohen, chairman and chief executive officer of the IMA Financial Group in Denver, has been elected 2017 chairman of the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. The organization shapes national policy for the insurance industry.
Law
Kim Parker, chief deputy district attorney for Sedgwick County, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association meeting during its recent meeting in Wichita. Parker has worked for the DA’s office for more than 32 years.
Nathaniel Martens has joined Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch as an associate.
Samuel Foreman has joined Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch as special counsel.
Nonprofits
Wichita Festivals, which runs the Wichita River Festival and Autumn & Art at Bradley Fair, has announced new officers and board members for 2016-17. The new officers are: Don Grant, Carey, Thomas, Hoover and Breault, chair; D.J. Fulton, Grene Vision Group, chair-elect; Capt. Gavin Seiler, Wichita Police Department, secretary; Alan Howarter, Vess Oil Corp., treasurer, and Esther Headley, The Research Partnership, immediate past chair.
New board members elected to their first three-year terms as directors include: Deb Hafleigh, retired from Koch Industries; Shaun Isham, Isham Builders; Ty Patton, McCurdy Auction, and Alysha Phillips, Grant Thornton. Directors elected to their second term include: Gary Austerman, Klenda, Austerman, and Barry Schwan, House of Schwan.
Real Estate
Cyndy Mackey and Echo Cook have joined RE/MAX Realty Centre as sales associates.
Fred Leeper has joined the Derby Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as a residential sales associate.
Leslie Wessel, an associate at the East Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors, has earned her associate brokers license.
