For retirees feeling the squeeze, Wichita means easier living

With the announcement that Social Security checks will see just a 0.3 percent cost of living increase in 2017, local retirees can count their blessings.
Wichita is ranked as having the fifth lowest cost of living out of all cities in the U.S., by Niche.com.
The ranking takes into account cost of housing, rent, property taxes, gas and groceries, among other measures.
Overall, Niche loves Wichita, awarding it an A+ grade on a host of measures. It ranks Wichita the 38th best city to live in in America.
