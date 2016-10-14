Wichita call center owner buys Canadian research firm

The Logit Group, a Canadian market research company with a call center in Wichita, has acquired Cido Research Americas to become one of the largest independently-owned data collection firms in North America.
The Logit Group’s operations in Toronto, Montreal and Wichita will be complemented by Cido’s operations in Toronto, Sudbury, Montreal and London in Canada; Calais, Maine, and San Jose, Costa Rica.
“Bringing these two great companies together significantly strengthens our competitive position not only in Canada and the U.S., but also in Europe, Asia, and Latin America,” Logit managing partner Anthony Molinaro said in a statement.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
