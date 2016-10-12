Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
E-Eagle
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Eagle+ Sign In
Eagle Store
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
About Us
News
News
Crime & Courts
Local
Databases
Education
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Finger on the Weather
Prairie Politics
Sports
Sports
Wichita State
Chiefs
High Schools
K-State
Kansas
Outdoors
Royals
State Colleges
Wingnuts
NBC baseball
Blogs & Columnists
Bob Lutz
Jayhawk Dispatch
K-Stated
Lutz Blog
Michael Pearce
Shockwaves
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Agribusiness
Aviation
Banking
Health Care
Small Business
Blogs & Columnists
Air Capital Insider
Business Casual
Business Perspectives
Carrie Rengers
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Home & Garden
Pets
Religion
Travel
Blogs & Columnists
Annie Calovich
Suzanne Tobias
Entertainment
Entertainment
The Arts
Books
Celebrities
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Dining with Denise
Movie Maniac
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columnists
Richard Crowson
Now Consider This
Opinion Line
Obituaries
Classifieds
Classifieds
Apartments and Rentals
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Jobs
Legal Notices
Public Notices
Merchandise
Pets
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Place An Ad
Merchandise
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Apartments
Other Categories
Classified Support Center
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Local Deals
Business
October 12, 2016 11:20 AM
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Oct. 13)
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Anderson Sr.
the best home guys
Boleski
Britegam
Burrus
BRETT SCHAUF
Chadwick
Fast
Cliff Lawson
Feemster
Flores
Meg Foreman
Hill
Hoffman
Jamis
Keethler
Loera
Lopez
Moore
Page
Schodorf
Schott
Scott
Stewart
Treadwell
Villegas
Walston
Brenda Wells
Cory Wells
Wiens
Wilson
Worthington
Wright
1
of 29
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Oct. 13)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Oct. 6)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Sept. 29)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Sept. 22)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Sept. 8)
PHOTOS: Southeast High ready for students
People You Should Know (Aug. 11, 2016)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Aug. 4, 2016)
Trending Stories
Trump supporter from Kansas goes viral with combative CNN interview
Cotillion expansion gets OK from Wichita
Ron Baker fights money math in quest to make Knicks roster
Subaru chief Scott Pitman leaving car business
Still no answers in 2-year-old girl’s death
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (July 28, 2016)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (July 21, 2016)
PHOTOS: Doc flies for the first time in decades
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (July 14, 2016)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (June 23, 2016)
People You Should Know (May 26, 2016)
People You Should Know (May 19, 2016)
PHOTOS: Luckiest businesses in Wichita
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (May 5, 2016)
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (March 23, 2016)
PHOTOS: For rent: Finney State Office building
PHOTOS: 2001 gas explosions in Hutchinson, Kansas
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (March 2, 2016)
PHOTOS: Wesley Children’s Hospital renovations underway
PHOTOS: 75th Learjet 75 delivery
PHOTOS: People You Should Know (Feb. 4)