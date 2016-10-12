People You Should Know (Oct. 13)

Accounting
AJ Worthington has been promoted from senior manager to director in the Tax Department at BKD where he is a member of the BKD National Manufacturing & Distribution Group.
Cory Wells has been promoted from senior associate II to manager in the Tax Department.
BKD also announced the hiring of three new associates in its Audit Department: Nate Hoffman, Jared Jamis and Salomon Lopez.
Banking
Larry Britegam has joined Rose Hill Bank as executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
Business
Chad Bartelson has been named director of security and facilities at Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburg.
AJ Boleski, general manager at Intrust Bank Arena, is included on Billboard magazine’s list of top 10 arena managers for arena’s with a capacity of between 10,001 and 15,000.
Construction
Joseph Anderson Sr. has completed ILX Construction Training and is now an ILX Certified Craftsmen Level II with The Best Home Guys of Wichita.
Health Care
Via Christi Health has announced the following moves: Joy Scott has been named senior administrator, Strategic Development for Via Christi Health; Kris Hill has been named chief nursing officer for Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, and Robyn Chadwick has been named vice president of operations for Via Christi Behavioral Health.
Insurance
IMA has hired Brian Burrus as a producer.
Law
Cynthia Wiens has been promoted to senior associate with Adrian & Pankratz in Newton. The firm also announced that Kelly Schodorf has joined the company as an associate attorney.
Nonprofits
Cathy Feemster has been elected president and Kent Wilson has been elected secretary-treasurer of the Jo Zakas Legacy Foundation’s board of directors. The foundation was formerly called the Clifton Square Foundation.
Organizations
Stef Flores has been promoted to community advancement manager for the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Four staff members at Kansas Global Trade Services have earned their certification as Global Business Professionals, a recognition from the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators. They are: Karyn Page, CEO and president; John Schott, senior director of export programs; Tyler Walston, senior director of business development, and Taylor Stewart, export development and program manager.
Real Estate
Paula Moore, Michele Keethler, Brenda Wells and Amanda Treadwell have joined Keller Williams Realty’s Signature Partners Market Center at the Wichita Waterfront as residential real estate sales associates.
Art Fast is a new sales associate at Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty.
Carolina Loera, Javier Villegas and Karen Wright have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty as sales associates.
