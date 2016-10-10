Subaru chief Scott Pitman leaving car business

Scott Pitman, the president and operating partner of the holding company of Subaru of Wichita and Super Car Guys, is leaving to focus on his nonprofit and Christian ministry work.
Pitman, who’s been in car sales for nearly 28 years, announced his departure Monday.
He said in an e-mail to The Eagle that his departure includes the sale of his interest in Ride Auto Group – the owner of the Subaru dealership at 11610 E. Kellogg and Super Car Guys, a used-car business that operates three lots in the city – as well as Ride Insurance Group, an Allstate agency, to partner Brandon Steven.
Pitman said he will now focus on his projects such as Walking in the Reign, a nonprofit that Pitman and his wife, Michelle, started in 2010 and which is supporting several projects in Balan, Haiti.
“I wholeheartedly believe the Lord has called us to a season that will allow us to shift our focus to full-time ministry and the things we are most passionate about,” Pitman said in the e-mail.
Steven, who’s dealerships comprise 10 car brands in the Wichita area and Lee’s Summit, Mo., said Pitman’s departure “is something we’ve been discussing for a while.”
“I know how important Scott’s mission work is to him.”
Steven said despite Pitman leaving, “nothing changes.”
“The culture that’s there is going to stay there.”
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments