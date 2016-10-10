Group wants to fund your ideas to improve Wichita

Got an idea to improve Wichita? Now in its third year, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation seeks ideas to make Wichita, as well as its 25 other communities, more vibrant places to live and work. Winners will receive a share of up to $5 million. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 3.
A submission may come from anywhere, but must take place in or benefit Wichita. It should focus on ideas that help cities attract and keep talented people; expand economic prospects by breaking down divides and making new connections; spur connection and civic involvement.
Knight will announce finalists and winners in early 2016.
Last year’s finalists from Wichita were: a bicycle signage program by the city of Wichita to bring the city’s neighborhoods together; and a program to transform the Wichita Public Library into a high-tech center for interactive learning.
Comments