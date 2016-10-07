Region’s oil economy may be stabilizing

The region’s energy sector may be stabilizing after two years of painful shrinkage, according to a Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank quarterly survey.
More energy firms in the third quarter reported increasing drilling and revenues than in the second quarter. And a smaller number reported declines in profits and employment.
A significant number of firms expect oil and natural gas prices to rise over the next six months, leading to some optimism for greater drilling, revenue and profits.
The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank covers Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.
Dan Voorhis
