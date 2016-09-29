First Samsung cellphones, now washing machines?

First it was our phones. Now it seems our laundry is in jeopardy, too.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday issued a warning to consumers who own certain Samsung top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and April 2016 that those models pose “safety issues” in the wake of a class-action lawsuit against the company.
The federal agency said that consumers should use the delicates setting when washing bedding or other bulky items because its low spin speed would minimize “impact injuries or property damage due to the washing machine being dislodged.”
The suit was filed by customers in Texas, Georgia and Indiana, one of whom said the machine “exploded with such ferocity that it penetrated the interior wall of her garage.”
U.S. warns Samsung washing machine owners after explosion reports https://t.co/doBSkgppXQ pic.twitter.com/tJTPwxXpgU— CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) September 28, 2016
Samsung’s official statement echoed the CPSC’s, with an added tidbit: “It is important to note that Samsung customers have completed hundreds of millions of loads without incident since 2011.”
For some reason, those hundreds of millions of loads aren’t likely to make many headlines – people tend to remember the times their appliances explode much more often than when they work as intended.
News of the lawsuit proceeding in federal court also comes as Samsung deals with the fallout of another similarly fiery fiasco.
Last month, Samsung had to recall its entire Galaxy Note 7 line of smartphones after it was found the batteries were faulty and would catch fire while they charged.
For more details about the washing machines, go to www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw. Customers can also call Samsung at 844-483-3881.
Comments