Lovin’ Wichita? New group wants to see you

The Perceptions Task Force will hold two gatherings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 at Distillery 244 Old Town, 244 N. Mosley, to share what is being done to promote Wichita and ask the attendees to suggest more opportunities.
Co-chairs are: Jerry Jones, vice president of commercial development for Slawson Companies, and Laura Bernstorf, senior project management specialist, Airbus Americas Engineering; Moji Fanimokun, attorney and consultant, and Roy Heatherly, publisher, The Wichita Eagle.
The Pride-in-Place Meetups will feature presenters who will outline the work they are doing to raise the city’s profile. They include: City of Wichita, Fidelity Bank, Marketplace Properties, Visit Wichita, Wichita Community Foundation, The Wichita Eagle, Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce, Wichita State University, The Workroom and Yellowbrick Street Team.
The events are free and open to the public.
