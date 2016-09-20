Wichita economy still recovering from recession

The Wichita metropolitan area economy still has not fully recovered from the recession, according to figures released Tuesday by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The metro gross domestic product was $31.5 billion in 2015, a 1.3 percent increase from 2014 and about 5 percent below the area’s most prosperous year, 2007. It also fell below 2008, 2011 and 2012.
The national metro growth rate was 2.5 percent in 2015, about twice the local rate.
The strongest performing sectors for the five-county Wichita metro area were finance, insurance and real estate; and information. The weakest were durable goods, which includes aircraft, and professional and business services.
