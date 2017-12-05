Screen shot
Kansas co-op starts blessing box: ‘Farmers are feeding the world’

By Kaitlyn Alanis

December 05, 2017 11:49 AM

The Mulvane Cooperative Unit is working to bring a local angle to the message, “Farmers are feeding the world.”

To do so, the co-op has started a blessing box filled with non-perishable foods.

Outside of the box, reads the words “Take what you need” and “Leave what you can.”

“If you know people who need help let them know,” the co-op posted on Facebook. “Take what you need or leave what you can. It is our hope to keep this up year round and that the community will help fill it when needed.”

The box is located at the corner of Poplar and First Streets.

The post has received a positive response from the co-op’s followers.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708

