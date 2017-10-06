The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is bringing back its 25-year-old slogan.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is bringing back its 25-year-old slogan. Associated Press File photo
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is bringing back its 25-year-old slogan. Associated Press File photo

Agriculture

Beef is back for dinner. Thanks, millennials.

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 06, 2017 1:11 PM

Oh, millennials. They’re known for killing everything, including napkins, wine corks and breakfast cereal.

But this time, we can thank them for bringing something back – beef, for dinner.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is bring back its 25-year-old tagline that was shelved in 1997 after just five years: “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.”

The marketing campaign is targeted at millennials who were young children and have childhood memories of when the slogan was introduced in 1992, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The campaign combines other childhood nostalgia in its online-only ad, including narration alluding to the “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” nursery rhyme.

Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of global marketing and research at the Beef Association, told the Wall Street Journal that the group revived the campaign to appeal to young consumers – especially millennial parents.

“We had an iconic brand with 25 years’ worth of equity,” she said.

The association also hopes the campaign will kill misconceptions about beef.

“There are people out there in public dialogue that have an agenda” and attempt to “make the case that people shouldn’t be eating meat,” Harrison said. “People were misrepresenting how beef is produced.”

Harrison said over the years, the association has used the slogan on some marketing materials “in the background,” but none were prominent.

More Videos

A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest 1:57

A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest

Pause
How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Photographer sticks perfect landing after getting mowed down by high school football player 0:18

Photographer sticks perfect landing after getting mowed down by high school football player

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 3:23

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:05

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 6:49

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

  • Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

    Not all Wichita barbecue restaurants serve burnt ends but the ones that do have developed a loyal following. Video by Denise Neil

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Not all Wichita barbecue restaurants serve burnt ends but the ones that do have developed a loyal following. Video by Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

More Videos

A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest 1:57

A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest

Pause
How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Photographer sticks perfect landing after getting mowed down by high school football player 0:18

Photographer sticks perfect landing after getting mowed down by high school football player

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 3:23

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:05

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 6:49

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

  • How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

    This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom.

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom.

Team Bequette

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest

View More Video