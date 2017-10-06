Beef is back for dinner. Thanks, millennials.

Oh, millennials. They’re known for killing everything, including napkins, wine corks and breakfast cereal.
But this time, we can thank them for bringing something back – beef, for dinner.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is bring back its 25-year-old tagline that was shelved in 1997 after just five years: “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.”
The marketing campaign is targeted at millennials who were young children and have childhood memories of when the slogan was introduced in 1992, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The campaign combines other childhood nostalgia in its online-only ad, including narration alluding to the “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” nursery rhyme.
Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of global marketing and research at the Beef Association, told the Wall Street Journal that the group revived the campaign to appeal to young consumers – especially millennial parents.
“We had an iconic brand with 25 years’ worth of equity,” she said.
The association also hopes the campaign will kill misconceptions about beef.
“There are people out there in public dialogue that have an agenda” and attempt to “make the case that people shouldn’t be eating meat,” Harrison said. “People were misrepresenting how beef is produced.”
Harrison said over the years, the association has used the slogan on some marketing materials “in the background,” but none were prominent.
Kaitlyn Alanis
