More Videos

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

Pause
A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:30

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

Vigil for 3-year-old Evan Brewer 0:52

Vigil for 3-year-old Evan Brewer

Lake Scott State Park 1:12

Lake Scott State Park

Butterflies abundant in Wichita right now 1:05

Butterflies abundant in Wichita right now

Bill Snyder talks about win over Charlotte 9:46

Bill Snyder talks about win over Charlotte

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list 4:36

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list

K-State dominates Charlotte 55-7 4:07

K-State dominates Charlotte 55-7

Butterfly season: Painted ladies thrive in Wichita 0:36

Butterfly season: Painted ladies thrive in Wichita

  • A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest

    Jeff Winter operates his John Deere combine near Andale late Tuesday afternoon as he harvests corn on the family farm. Jeff and his father Oran had a number of fields to harvest near Andale and Mount Hope this week. Corn harvest has been in full swing for over a week across the state. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (Music: www.bensound.com)

A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest

Jeff Winter operates his John Deere combine near Andale late Tuesday afternoon as he harvests corn on the family farm. Jeff and his father Oran had a number of fields to harvest near Andale and Mount Hope this week. Corn harvest has been in full swing for over a week across the state. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (Music: www.bensound.com)
brader@wichitaeagle.com
Kansas' Eric Stonestreet helps with wildfire fundraiser

Agriculture

Kansas' Eric Stonestreet helps with wildfire fundraiser

Kansas farmers and ranchers groups have enlisted actor and comedian Eric Stonestreet, star of "Modern Family," to help raise money to rebuild after this spring’s devastating wildfires. (Courtesy of Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association and New Boston Creative Group)

Days after weekend snowstorm, a Kansas wheat tour

Agriculture

Days after weekend snowstorm, a Kansas wheat tour

The Kansas Winter Wheat Tour made its way from Colby to Wichita Wednesday to check the state's wheat crop. Kansas Wheat Commission CEO Justin Gilpin headed the tour and talked from a stop in Cheney about what they saw. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Out of the ashes comes new life as calf is born

Agriculture

Out of the ashes comes new life as calf is born

Savage wildfires this week in Clark and Comanche counties killed thousands of cattle and left hundreds of newborn calves orphaned. On Wednesday night, March 8, 2017, veterinarian Randall Share pulled a calf from a cow that was too injured to deliver on her own. The next day, volunteers Robin Boos and Shawn Ryan fed some of the orphaned calves from a bottle, trying to get them strong enough to move on. 4-H clubs from around the state have volunteered to feed and raise the calves until they can be returned to their owners. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)

Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

Agriculture

Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

On Thursday, March 9, 2017, volunteers Robin Boos and Shawn Ryan fed some of the calves orphaned by wildfires, using a bottle to try to get them strong enough to move on. 4-H clubs from around the state have volunteered to feed and raise the calves until they can be returned to their owners. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)

'Beauty & Bounty' film trailer

State

'Beauty & Bounty' film trailer

Doug Armknecht's film "Beauty & Bounty," which shows his family’s 2016 wheat harvest, will premiere at the New York City Drone Film Festival in March 2017.

Wheat harvest begins in Kansas

Agriculture

Wheat harvest begins in Kansas

After a few days of hot and windy conditions, the 2016 Kansas wheat harvest is underway. Tim Sommerhauser started by cutting the field of landowner Joe Goyer 5 miles east of Mulvane. (Video by Brian Corn/The Wichita Eagle)

What it's like to fly a crop duster

Agriculture

What it's like to fly a crop duster

Chuck Holzwarth, owner of Holzwarth Flying service in Virden, Ill., talks about flying a crop duster. Area farmers are using their services because area fields are wet and ground rigs will damage crop yields.

Kansas wheat tour finds strong 2016 crop

Agriculture

Kansas wheat tour finds strong 2016 crop

The three-day tour of the state's wheat fields showed a potential for one of the decade's better harvests. After two days, the estimate was for 48 bushels per acre, 14 bushels per acre better than last year.

VIDEO: 'You think that we're just greedy farmers'

Agriculture

VIDEO: 'You think that we're just greedy farmers'

Brant Peterson, a 5th generation Kansas farmer, responds to those who accuse him and his neighbors of squandering water. Peterson and other western Kansas farmers pump water from an underground aquifer to irrigate his crops, but their wells are drying up. (Lindsay Wise/McClatchy and Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)