A drone's-eye view of Kansas corn harvest

Savage wildfires this week in Clark and Comanche counties killed thousands of cattle and left hundreds of newborn calves orphaned. On Wednesday night, March 8, 2017, veterinarian Randall Share pulled a calf from a cow that was too injured to deliver on her own. The next day, volunteers Robin Boos and Shawn Ryan fed some of the orphaned calves from a bottle, trying to get them strong enough to move on. 4-H clubs from around the state have volunteered to feed and raise the calves until they can be returned to their owners. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)