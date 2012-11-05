Wichita Eagle presidential election front pages 1884-2012

1884 President Grover Cleveland
1888 President Benjamin Harrison
1892 President Grover Cleveland
1896 President William McKinley
1900 President William McKinley
1904 President Theodore Roosevelt
1908 President William Taft
1912 President Woodrow Wilson
1916 President Woodrow Wilson
1920 President Warren Harding
1924 President Calvin Coolidge
1928 President Herbert Hoover
1932 President Franklin D. Roosevelt
1936 President Franklin D. Roosevelt
1940 President Franklin D. Roosevelt
1944 President Franklin D. Roosevelt
1948 President Harry Truman
1952 President Dwight D. Eisenhower
1956 President Dwight D. Eisenhower
1960 President John F. Kennedy
1960 President John F. Kennedy
1964 President Lyndon Johnson
1968 President Richard Nixon
1968 President Richard Nixon
1972 President Richard Nixon
1976 President Jimmy Carter
1980 President Ronald Reagan
1984 President Ronald Reagan
1988 President George H.W. Bush
1992 President Bill Clinton
1996 President Bill Clinton
2000 President George W. Bush
2000 President George W. Bush
2000 President George W. Bush
2000 President George W. Bush
2000 President George W. Bush
2004 President George W. Bush
2004 President George W. Bush
2008 President Barack Obama
2012 President Barack Obama is re-elected