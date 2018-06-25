Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

FILE - This May 23, 2017 file photo shows GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex, a medicine made from the marijuana plant but without THC. U.S. health regulators on Monday, June 25, 2018, approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law, despite growing legalization for recreational and medical use. Kathy Young, File AP Photo