Legislature passes bill establishing drug take-back program

The New York state Legislature has passed a bill aimed at preventing opioids and other unused prescription drugs from being abused.
The Republican-led Senate gave final passage this week to the Drug Take Back Act. In addition to keeping prescription drugs from being abused, the measure also aims at protecting New York's water supplies from improper drug disposal.
Sponsored by GOP Sens. Kemp Hannon of Long Island and Tom O'Mara of Chemung County, the bill creates a statewide pharmaceutical take-back program and holds drug companies accountable for proper disposal.
The legislation also holds drug manufacturers responsible for all costs of the take-back programs and ensures rural communities have access to collection services.
The bill previously passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly. It now goes to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk for consideration.
Comments