Colorado vet's death offers glimpse into suicidal mind

In this June 1, 2018 photo, Clayton "Cole" Cole carries a portrait of his brother, Lee Cole, as he hikes into the Strawberry Hill area of Colorado Springs, Colo., to the spot where his brother posted a Facebook Live video before taking his own life by jumping off a cliff. Lee Cole, 39, was an Army National Guard veteran who was struggling with depression, PTSD, and chronic pain he'd suffered after a training accident before being deployed. His body was found April 2, by a stranger who'd seen the Facebook post and headed out to find him. The Gazette via AP Christian Murdock