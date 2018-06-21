Pension granted to family of dead firefighter challenged

Officials of a northern Illinois village say they will appeal the granting of line-of-duty death benefits to the family of a veteran firefighter who died this year of cancer.
The appeal by Buffalo Grove seeks to overturn a first-of-its-kind ruling in Illinois in which the pension board declared Kevin Hauber's colon cancer was caused by his work as a firefighter.
If upheld, Hauber's widow, Kimberly, would receive his annual salary of $101,549 for the rest of her life.
The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports if the village's appeal succeeds, the widow would receive annual pension payments starting at $76,162 and dropping to about $60,000 once her four daughters reach 18.
In a filing Wednesday in Lake County Court, Buffalo Grove officials contend there is no clear evidence or research proving firefighting has a direct or indirect causal relationship with colon cancer. The 51-year-old Hauber died in January.
