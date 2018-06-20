Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:
June 18
The Daily Leader of Brookhaven on separating children along the United States-Mexico border:
The Rev. Franklin Graham called it disgraceful. Laura Bush called it cruel and immoral.
They were describing the forced separations of families along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Trump administration should take note. When you've offended a solid ally like Graham, or a Republican first lady, maybe you have gone too far.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution, The Associated Press reported. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.
Session has said that parents shouldn't cross illegally into the U.S. if they don't want to be separated from their children.
While the U.S. certainly needs immigration reform, splitting up families is not the way to accomplish it.
"What the administration has decided to do is to separate children from their parents to try to send a message that if you cross the border with children, your children are going to be ripped away from you," Republican Sen. Susan Collins said. "That's traumatizing to the children who are innocent victims, and it is contrary to our values in this country."
She's right. The photos and descriptions of children waiting in chain-link cages are heartbreaking.
Some of these children entered the country as unaccompanied minors, so not all you see in the photos that dominate the media's attention right now have been taken from their parents. But some have. Wouldn't it be more humane to leave those children with their parents while they go through the legal process? Is there not a way to detain them together as a family?
According to AP, staff at these facilities are not allowed to pick up, hold or comfort the children. They are being fed and provided with medication, but that is not enough. Imagine the terror of being separated from your parents and being locked in a chain-link enclosure with strangers.
"The stress is overwhelming," Dr. Colleen Kraft, the head of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said after visiting a shelter. "The focus needs to be on the welfare of these children, absent of politics."
Surely we can do better than this. The problem is complex and there will be no easy answers, but enforcing a policy that splits up families is not the best solution.
June 20
The Commercial Dispatch on say rural doctor program could be model for reducing brain drain:
Healthcare in Mississippi is a lot like the weather: Everybody talks about it, but no one does anything about it.
When it comes to healthcare, Mississippi rates at or near the bottom by almost every standard that can be measured. Among the categories where the state ranks dead last is access to medical doctors.
But this is one of those rare instances where Mississippi isn't just talking about doctor shortages, it is actually doing something about it.
In 2007, a group of doctors approached the Mississippi legislature for funding to provide scholarships for medical students who would then commit to practice in rural areas of the state or, in some cases, non-rural areas where there is a particular shortage of certain kinds of doctors. The legislature began funding what is known as the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program in 2008. Ten medical school students at University of Mississippi Medical Center were awarded $30,000 per year over four years.
In 2010, there were 160 doctors per 100,000 residents in the state.
While Mississippi continues to rank last in the number of doctors per capita, there are now 186 doctors per 100,000 residents. That's a remarkable increase over eight years, and a contributor to that success may be the scholarship program.
Over the years, UMMC has refined the program, identifying candidates as undergraduates. While the scholarship money isn't provided until the student enters medical school, identifying candidates from rural or under-served areas who want to "go home" to practice has greatly aided the success of the program. Scholarship recipients are required to practice rural medicine for four years. By identifying students who want to serve in their rural hometowns, the hope is that those future doctors will devote their entire careers to serving the folks in their community. That is the ultimate goal of the program.
The scholarship program seems to be a logical method of reducing the doctor deficit in our state, especially in areas where there are critical needs. But the program is also a great benefit to opening opportunities for students who might never consider becoming a doctor. The idea of starting a career as a doctor without the enormous student debt that many young doctors face has obvious appeal.
The money taxpayers provide for the scholarships — medical groups are also contributing to the scholarship pool — has produced a great return on our investment.
It's a model that serves an important need by marrying private and public money.
As we know, there has been a lot of talk about the "brain drain" Mississippi faces, where many of our best and brightest college graduates in a broad range of fields, flee the state for better opportunities elsewhere.
While the circumstances of the rural physicians program are unique in some respects, we wonder if there are other opportunities where the state could incentivize graduates to stay home. There have been a few proposals along those lines, but the inducements to stay are relatively minor.
One area where the rural physicians model may be effective is teaching.
While there is a program that provides scholarships for teachers who commit to staying in Mississippi to teach, it is very, very small — certainly not enough to move the needle.
Perhaps a model similar to the Rural Physicians Scholarship Program could help us retain our best and brightest homegrown teachers.
June 19
The Greenwood Commonwealth says burning the state's flag hurts calls to change the symbol:
Flames that consumed a Mississippi state flag Monday in front of the Governor's Mansion could also incinerate hope for the very thing protesters claim to want: Changing the controversial banner.
The Associated Press reported that about 30 demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign set fire to a Confederate battle flag and then a separate Mississippi state flag, which contains the emblem of the Confederacy in one corner.
"This flag needs to come down," organizer Danyelle Holmes of Jackson was quoted as saying. "This flag needs to burn. We're burning the hate out of their hearts. We're burning the hate out of our state."
On the contrary, this extremist action only further chars relations between flag supporters and opponents, making a compromise even more difficult.
For years, this newspaper has advocated for changing Mississippi's state flag to something that better represents all of our people. To the 38 percent of our state's population that is black as well as to plenty of whites, the flag is usually seen as a reminder of past racial injustices that have haunted Mississippi for generations.
The flag is also seen as a sign to outsiders, who might consider moving to or doing business in Mississippi, that the state has not really changed, overshadowing the ample progress in race relations that has been made over the past half-century.
Yet a 2001 referendum showed 64 percent of voters wanted to keep the existing flag. That percentage would probably be less today, although maybe not enough to force change if it were to come to a popular vote again. Most of the flag supporters say they do not hold any racial animus but rather see the Confederate emblem as respecting their ancestors and representing the state they love.
Both of these viewpoints — for maintaining the flag and for changing it — should be respected, even if disagreed with.
Yet flag burners needlessly insult the pro-flag position at a time when momentum has been building for changing the flag. All eight of the state's public universities have removed it from their campuses, and several county and municipal governments have likewise taken it down. A number of prominent Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, have called for it to be moved to history museums.
Mississippi, as does all of the United States, needs people of opposing viewpoints to be able to sit down and debate their differences in a rational way. Burning flags, even though it is constitutionally protected free speech, does not accomplish that end.
