Sen. Shaheen undergoes routine surgery on benign skin growth

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has had a routine surgery on a benign skin growth.
Shaheen had the procedure to treat benign basal cell carcinoma on Friday. Her office says it went well and she's resting on the recommendation of her doctor. Shaheen is expected to return to work later this week.
On Monday, the Democratic senator will present Martin Gelb, of Derry, with the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his service for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. The wartime intelligence agency was a predecessor of the CIA.
Gelb was a captain in the U.S. Army and served behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany.
Shaheen says she's "honored" to present Gelb with this "long overdue recognition for his service to our country."
