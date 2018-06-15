Court approves settlement in Medicaid funding case

The Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services has reached a settlement with nursing homes that sued the state over Medicaid funding.
The settlement will provide nursing homes with a 2.5 increase in funding over the next year. The state Supreme Court issued an order approving the settlement Thursday and agreed to stay the case.
Fifty-nine nursing homes won a Superior Court judgment in April that found the state made unauthorized cuts to their Medicaid funding.
The case later drew national attention after it was revealed that a lawyer with the Office of Health and Human Services failed to tell the agency about the court's decision, and the state missed its deadline to appeal.
Nursing homes will see $9 million in additional funding due to the settlement.
Comments