Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis

In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city’s children. Dr. Hanna-Attisha’s book, “What The Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City,” goes on sale Tuesday, June 19. Carlos Osorio AP Photo