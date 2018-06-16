EXCHANGE: Orphan brings love to empty nesters

In this May 31, 2018 photo, MaryAnn Ogilvie's adopted son David, who has developmental issues, shows off some of his favorite pictures which includes pictures from McDonalds, at their home in Schaumburg, Ill. Blessed with health, good jobs, lots of energy, the experience of seeing their six daughters grow into happy, productive adults, and the desire to do something to make the world a little better, Bob and MaryAnn Ogilvie jumped into a second parenthood in their 50s by adopting David from China in 2005. Daily Herald, via AP Mark Welsh