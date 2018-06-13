Ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks against gun violence in Ohio

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo, former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. Giffords is highlighting the launch of a group supporting a Democratic congressional candidate in Ohio. Giffords and some 200 women are expected to gather Wednesday, June 13, 2018, for “Women for Aftab,” backing Aftab Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo