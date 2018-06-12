Brothers who ran 7-year health fraud scam face sentencing

FILE - In this undated file photo, David Nicoll, center left, 39, of Mountain Lakes, N.J., president of Biodiagnostic laboratory Services, and employee and brother Scott Nicoll, right, 32, of Wayne, N.J., leave Federal Court in Newark, N.J., with representatives after being arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering through their New Jersey company. The brothers are scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Newark, facing sentencing on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The Record via AP, File Tyson Trish