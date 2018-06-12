Frustrated AMA adopts sweeping policies to cut gun violence

FILE - In this Thursday, April 19, 2018 file photo, crosses representing victims of gun violence stand outside Collins Academy High School in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. With frustration mounting over lawmakers' inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, pressed for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers as way to fight what it calls a public health crisis. Martha Irvine AP Photo