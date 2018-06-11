6 mayors want pot removed from federal list of illegal drugs

A marijuana plant is shown at a commercial grow in Springfield, Ore., May 24, 2018. Mayors from six U.S. cities where marijuana is legal have formed a coalition with the aim of preparing other states and the federal government for marijuana legalization. Mayors from Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and West Sacramento announced Monday, June 11, 2018, on Twitter that they had sponsored the resolution. Don Ryan AP Photo