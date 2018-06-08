After breast cancer battle, lawmaker changes treatment rules

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, right, speaks about taxes during a meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee in Baton Rouge, La. Stokes' bout with breast cancer has spurred her to change how the disease is treated in Louisiana. She says she wanted to get the word out about the different kinds of health care options available for those with breast cancer. So she introduced bills to require that insurers cover breast cancer screenings after a woman has a bilateral mastectomy and for health coverage plans to cover digital breast tomosynthesis, a procedure that creates a 3D image of a breast. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo